BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County kicked off Christmas a little early Wednesday night with "Shop with a Cop" held at Academy Sports.

This event was especially meaningful to these kids because they practically picked out their own Christmas gifts.

As soon as they checked out at the register they were already outside unboxing their new gifts.

The youths, who all live at Alabama sheriff's youth ranches throughout the state, made their way throughout Academy Sports with a $200 spending limit.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said this was one of the first times they've gotten to do something like this.

And it was about much more than the gifts, he said.

“What really what makes this special. It's not just about the gifts it's about they see people coming out to support them,” Mack said.

The kids ages ranged from as young as 8 up to 18.

Sheriff Mack said many of the people they met Wednesday night may end up becoming their mentors.

“They're meeting new people tonight for the first time. For some of them, this is the first time they've ever been in a store like this. So, it's not just about the gifts, but it's about the community support, the relationships that they're able to build. And who knows some of these people may even become mentors to these boys in the future,” he said.

This was just one small gesture to make a big difference for these families during their difficult time.