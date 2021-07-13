FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)—With a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the nation, Mobile and Baldwin counties are feeling the impact. They are hoping to find more help.

Fairhope’s fire department is 100 percent volunteer-based, and all of them have different full-time jobs. Their men and women are on-call at all hours of the day and night, ready to protect the community.

Tonight, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house for those interested in joining the ranks, but that doesn’t have to mean firefighting. Other roles include being a driver, EMT, or paramedic.

“There’s a role for everyone in the volunteer fire service,” said Captain Chris Weinberg of station 2 in Fairhope.

The volunteers demonstrated many skills, like climbing through wires and crawling through tight spaces.

Applicants were eager to learn these drills.

One is Brandon Bergold.

He was a volunteer firefighter in Mississippi, and after attending tonight’s event, he’s feeling more prepared than ever to help his new community.

“The last department I came from didn’t have anything like this, so this is definitely motivating me a lot more,” said Bergold.

Drill is the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Fairhope fire station 2 off Thompson Hall Road. Men and women 18 years and older are welcome to come.

Captain Chris Weinberg said if you’re intimidated and don’t have prior experience, don’t worry. Training is provided to volunteers and is free of charge.

“No training is required,” he said. “It’s just a great way to be a part of the community and help others.”

Fairhope currently has 45 volunteers, when in past years they have had up to 60. This could be due to COVID-19, but the fire department said it’s mainly due to people’s busy schedules.

The Theodore/Dawes volunteer fire department in Mobile is also seeing a shortage of volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer at either of these stations, you can visit the Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page or the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page and message them.