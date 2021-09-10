Gulf Shores, Ala. (WALA)-- One of the Gulf Coast’s biggest events of the year is cancelled for the second time after many volunteers expressed concerns with COVID-19.

Shrimp Fest normally attracts thousands of people to Gulf Shores, but now people will have to wait at least one more year.

“A festival like this, it’s huge for people down here,” said Patrick Payne, who recently moved to Gulf Shores.

He can’t believe Shrimp Fest is cancelled yet again.

“I’d heard about it, thought it was going to be a blast and couldn’t wait for it,” he said. “Then, I find out it’s cancelled, so I’m completely bummed out.”

The Shrimp Fest normally takes place at the end of Highway 59 in Gulf Shores and was supposed to happen Oct. 7-10.

Normally, dozens of tents are set up along the sidewalks with art, music, and especially lots of shrimp, but with it always being outside, it has some people confused why it’s cancelled.

“We’ve got a triathlon tomorrow,” said Randy Kirkland. “I think there’s four or 500 people doing that triathlon. If we can do that, you can do the Shrimp Festival.”

The Shrimp Fest posted to its website “a large number of volunteers have voiced legitimate concerns over their safety” regarding COVID-19.

To keep their volunteers safe, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the Annual National Shrimp Festival Committee decided to cancel it.

“I’m hoping next year,” said Payne. “It’s got to happen, or I’m going to do it myself.”