ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Silverhill man is set to represent Alabama at this year's Purple Heart Patriot Project at West Point.

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Ed Evans is a Korean War Veteran and was one of 27 survivors from his unit -- which came under heavy attack by the North Koreans. He recalls days and days of 24-hour shelling, running out of ammunition, as well as food and water while trying to hide across enemy lines before finding his way to safety.

"Early one night about 9:30... I heard this laugh and it could only be an American. And started yelling G.I., G.I., G.I. And I got to thinking the North Koreans could speak just as good English as I could -- some of them... So being from Alabama -- I started telling them everything I knew about Alabama and they told me to come in very slow with my hands up and I did. I can't tell you the feeling that I had when I knew I was back in American hands," recalled Evans.

93-year-old Evans and his granddaughter are set to fly to New York and go to the ceremony at West Point in September for the Purple Heart Patriot Project.

"Alabama has the third largest Purple Heart community in the nation. So this is a true honor to be able to represent the state of Alabama," said Evans.