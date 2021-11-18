FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)- Nursing students at Coastal Alabama Community College are getting to put their skills to the test.

“The things that you’re learning from day to day in your lecture then they’re allowing you to implement over into the simulations lab," said a student.

It’s something the college has offered for about ten years beginning when students start their second year of nursing school. The simulation lab has different mannequins that can be used to simulate any kind of emergency.

Like this one that simulates child-birth.

Students say the lab has been helpful and extremely life-like

“You have the actual hands-on experience and the patient comes alive," said a student. "The patients move, they communicate with you.”

Simulation lab coordinator Carman Godfrey says the lab gives students the chance to learn from their mistakes while faculty members walk them through treating a patient.

“They’re free to make those errors and for us to have a time to talk about it and remediate for it and then hopefully they will learn from that and not make those same mistakes in the future when they go to the hospitals," says Godfrey.

With scenarios ranging from surgical, ICU, and other high-risk emergencies students get to experience everything.

“I’m more relaxed. I feel more comfortable in sims. We’ve already done some clinical experiences so I’m a lot better at it I think," says a student.

Something that’s made all the difference for future nurses

“You are prepared to step into the real world of nursing," says a student.

Coastal Alabama Community College has simulation labs here in Fairhope as well as at the campus in Atmore. The college also recently received accreditation for its simulation making it the first community college in the state of Alabama to do so.