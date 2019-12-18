Fairhope, Ala. --Eastern Shore Art Center and Single Jazz Colony are hosting an evening of Christmas Jazz, featuring Elliot Miller and Company.
This event is free, and it will be held at the Eastern Shore Art Center on Thursday, December 19th from 7:30 to 9:00 P.M.
You are encouraged to bring your own refreshments.
