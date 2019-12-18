Jazz flier

Eastern Shore Art Center and Single Jazz Colony present an evening of Christmas Jazz featuring Elliott Miller and Company. 

Fairhope, Ala. --Eastern Shore Art Center and Single Jazz Colony are hosting an evening of Christmas Jazz, featuring Elliot Miller and Company. 

This event is free, and it will be held at the Eastern Shore Art Center on Thursday, December 19th from 7:30 to 9:00 P.M. 

You are encouraged to bring your own refreshments. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.