Single red flags flying at Baldwin beaches

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach now flying single red flags.
The Baldwin beaches taking down the double red flags from Thursday earlier Friday, closing the water to the public just weeks after the beach re-opened.
The rough surf, not keeping people off the sand though.
While the water is now open to the public again, you’re encouraged to stay out due to strong rip currents making swimming dangerous.
Lifeguards say you can expect strong currents and high winds to be a factor throughout the weekend, and you are asked to stay out of the water for your own safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.