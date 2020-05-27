BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 53 mile marker on I-10 in Baldwin County.
They say 20-year-old Hunter Andrew Richey of Milton, Florida was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Dart when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to authorities, a passenger in the vehicle, Brittany Johnson Hans, 26, of Pensacola was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. They say Hans was not using a seatbelt.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.
