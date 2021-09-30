The discount grocery chain, Aldi has submitted a site plan for another store location on the Eastern Shore.

The location will be at Highway 181 and County Road 48 in Fairhope. That makes a total of four Baldwin County locations for Aldi. Construction though, hasn’t begun at any of those locations yet.

A seven-acre parcel of land at County Road 48 and Highway 181 in Fairhope was purchased by Aldi in 2018, but nothing has changed since. That’s also the case at three other future store locations in Daphne, Spanish Fort and Foley. There is much being done, though. You just have to look in the right place. Aldi broke ground on a massive, regional distribution center in Loxley in February of 2021 and there is plenty going on there.

“Because of the facility here and the investment here by Aldi, you’re going to see the opening of a retail footprint, not only in our area but across the gulf coast region,” said President and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Lee Lawson.

Lawson said Aldi has spent more than three years acquiring properties as part of a strategic expansion. At more than half a million square feet, the distribution center will supply 24 new Aldi stores between Tallahassee and Baton Rouge, including the Baldwin County stores. Lawson said it’s not surprising construction hasn’t begun on any of the stores yet since the distribution center will need to be operational first.

“The company will definitely be able to time that up just right and the stores take a lot less time to build than the hundred-million-dollar facility behind me so at the end of the day, it’s got to come online and be up and running before the retail stores can be,” Lawson explained.

Fairhope Mayor, Shery Sullivan said many residents are excited to have a new shopping option, even if they must wait a bit longer. A public hearing on the development is scheduled for the Planning Commission meeting Monday, October 4, 2021. The development falls within Fairhope’s planning district but not the corporate limits. This means the city would only get a percentage of the sales tax generated, at least initially.

“We hope to work with Aldi and possibly get them to annex in,” Sullivan said. “We’ve already had some of those initial conversations, but we would love to have them as part of the city of Fairhope.”

There’s no specific timeframe on store openings or which ones will open first, but since the distribution center is projected to be finished by the middle of 2022, Lawson expects store openings to follow closely behind.