Six months after Sally

Today marks six months since Hurricane Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast.

We checked in with Baldwin beaches to see how recovery efforts are going.

Orange Beach is wrapping up its debris pickup.

More than 20,000 truckloads have already been collected within city limits, which, bumper to bumper, would stretch all the way from the Gulf to Stockton.

That’s not counting the hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of debris also collected across the rest of the county.

Gulf Shores seeing a total of about 12 million dollars of damage, with Orange Beach ringing in at more than 13 million.

While there is still a long way left to go until full recovery, a lot of progress has been made.

“I think for the most part we have a very resilient community, people are used to recovering from storms, its part of living in paradise, that you endure that,” said Ken Grimes, Orange Beach City Administrator.

“We’re still waiting to get contractors to do our condos, I actually paid two contractors that never showed up,” said Paul Troup, a Gulf Shores homeowner.

After Tuesday, tractors and property owners will take on responsibility of getting rid of storm debris within Orange Beach City limits.

Shortage of contractors continues to be a problem throughout Baldwin County.