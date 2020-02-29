According to Alabama State Troopers six people were injured in a crash on I-10 in Baldwin County Friday evening
Officials say that there were three cars involved in a crash that happened near the 63.9 mile marker around 8:08 p.m. Friday. According to State Troopers the crash occurred when a driver was travelling west in the eastbound lanes of I-10. Troopers say six people were injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries was not released.
ORIGINAL STORY:
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's office, deputies are on the scene of a serious accident on I-10 at mile marker 65 EB.
Officials say a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lane has crashed.
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The interstate is closed. Expect delays.
