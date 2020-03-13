Small businesses in Baldwin County urging continued support during pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - As the coronavirus pandemic begins hitting the Gulf Coast with dozens of cancellations and school closures, another part of the population that could be hurt, is small business owners.
FOX10 News spoke to several local store and restaurant owners across the county Friday, all urging for continued support during the pandemic.
"Life still goes on and [the virus] is not affecting us here locally yet, that I can see, and if you can't get on a plane and fly and you can't get on a cruise ship, we're right here in the American riviera," Ben Alleman, owner of Buster's Southern Pit BBQ on Hwy 59 in Robertsdale said. "What a better place to come and spend your time and your money."
Alleman and his wife, who say they've always made an effort to shop and eat locally, are taking extra precaution inside their restaurant - even posting a sign at their hand-washing station on ways to prevent coronavirus infection.
"It has been driven into part of our daily vocabulary and life," Lynette Alleman said. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, and I'm sure a lot of places like us, they've taken it a step further."
The City of Fairhope, which Thursday, mutually agreed to cancel the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, is already thinking of a way to make up for lost income among downtown businesses. The idea is explained in this Facebook post by Mayor Karin Wilson:
Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all disappointed with the unforeseen affects to local businesses’ livelihoods. As a City, we want to do our part to help in recovering lost revenue and rebound at the conclusion of this nationwide pandemic.
We will set a date, hopefully soon, for a month-long “2020 Merch Madness Promotion” by investing in PR, advertising, collateral, a wide-ranging media strategy along with collaborative efforts to begin recuperation of lost income.
In the meantime, we will continue as a City to encourage shopping local while at the same time observing the precautions that have been set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Another way to help local business if you feel unwilling to shop or eat inside during the pandemic - shop online or order to-go!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.