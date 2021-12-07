GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores City School System says a violent threat against the high school was not credible.
Administrators said they notified police after a student made the threat on social media.
Police interviewed that student and their parents, officials said.
Superintendent Matt Akin said student safety is top priority. He's encouraging parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of the issue.
