GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials in Gulf Shores report that after initial damage assessments related to Hurricane Ida, the city has received no significant infrastructure damage at this time.
However, a number of roadways were impassable Monday.
As of the 5 a.m. CST advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Coastal Baldwin County, which includes the City of Gulf Shores and the surrounding areas, was under a tropical storm warning, storm surge warning, flash flood watch and tornado watch.
A number of roadways are flooded and not passable. If you come across roadblocks or barricades due to flooded conditions, do not attempt to drive around. At this time, Windmill Ridge Road is closed, and a number of other roadways are inundated with water and will remain so until the storm completely passes and coastal waters recede. The impacted roadways include, but are not limited to the following:
- Windmill Ridge Road
- Hwy 182
- Creekview Drive
- West 3rd Ave
- West 4th Ave
- West 5th Ave
- West 6th Ave
- West 8th Ave
- West 12th Ave
- Sunset Drive
- Hwy 59 – between Waterville and Bayou Village Bridge
- Sunrise Drive
- Minnow Lane
- West Lagoon Ave
- Brigadoon Trail
- Lagoon Winds Drive
- Waterway West
- Plash Island
A significant amount of beach sand was lost due to coastal flooding, according to city officials. All beachfront public parking lots, including Little Lagoon Pass, are closed at this time and will remain closed until clean up can be completed, officials say.
Gulf waters remain closed. Double red flags continue to fly in Gulf Shores, indicating that the waters are closed due to life-threatening surf and rip currents. Those who enter the water are subject to a fine and possible arrest.
All City offices and facilities are closed today but will resume normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31.
The Special City Council meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m.
Residential and commercial trash services will be delayed one day i.e., Monday pick-up will occur Tuesday, August 31, and Wednesday pick-up will occur Thursday, September 2.
The city advises residents to continue to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Ida through local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at www.weather.gov/mob.
The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through its website and social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”
