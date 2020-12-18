FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of setting multiple fires on the Eastern Shore Thursday night is behind bars. A source tells FOX10 News the Fairhope police chief’s car was one of the things burned.
Phillip Mack, 33, is charged with arson after investigators say he purposely set fire to a home in Malbis, a vehicle at the freestanding emergency room in Malbis, and three vehicles in Fairhope.
At least one of those vehicles belonged to Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead, according to a source.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Mack’s motive for setting the fires is unclear, given he had never had any contact with multiple victims.
“It’s truly bizarre to me, it’s not what we’re used to,” Lt. Andre Reid said. “Just looking at all the cases so far they’re wildly different, you have them in different areas, different victims several of them never had any contact with this guy so I don’t know if there’s any rhyme or reason.”
A judge set Mack’s bond Friday’s at $1,500,000. More charges could announced, according to investigators.
When reached for comment, Fairhope police declined.
