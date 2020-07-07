A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox10 News that Daphne Police officers were refused service by several employees at Five Guys restaurant at Jubilee Square shopping center late Tuesday night.
The officers said the employees turned their backs on them when they entered the restaurant.
One of the employees was overheard saying, “I’m not serving them.” The officers left and went to another restaurant.
The officers claim six or seven employees acted together. This is a breaking story. We’ll have the latest beginning Wednesday morning on FOX10 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.