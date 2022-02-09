BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Sources late Wednesday morning tell FOX10 News that authorities are in contact with a hunter who has been missing in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

We're told authorities have been in contact with the missing hunter by phone, and that resources are on the way to him.

Multiple agencies including the North Baldwin Sheriff Search and Rescue have been involved in the search. An official with Daphne Search and Rescue confirms that agency was asked to assist in the search.

We will have more on this developing story.