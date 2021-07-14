BAY MINETTE. Ala. --The Growing Alabama Commission recently approved the South Alabama Mega Site for an investment of $5.5 million for additional site improvements, which include the construction of an on-site rail spur on the existing rail bed and construction of the wye, connecting the on-site rail spur to the CSX mainline.

This funding brings the total investment to $12.5 million from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program, which uses private dollars to improve publicly owned sites for economic development purposes.

According to the organization, the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program allows for taxpayers who make contributions to economic development organizations for approved qualifying projects to receive a tax credit. The program is managed by the Alabama Department of Commerce and allows private companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for investing in preparation and infrastructure improvements to industrial sites. Along with support by the Growing Alabama Commission and the Alabama Department of Commerce, the investment in this phase of the site’s infrastructure improvements are made possible by donations from Regions Bank and CSX Transportation.

Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (BCEDA) will retain ownership of the site until the project is complete, as required by law to participate in the Growing Alabama Tax Credit program. Once finalized, BCEDA will return ownership to the Baldwin County Commission.