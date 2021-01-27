South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley will soon get a major overhaul. It will be the hospital’s first big expansion since it was built. Hospital administrators say the 186-million-dollar project will address the community’s rising healthcare need for years to come.
“We are still working in the original facility which was built in 1958,” said hospital CEO, Eric Parkroach.
Parkroach took over as South Baldwin Regional Medical Center’s CEO just a week ago and is excited about what the future holds for the hospital. He said other than periodic, minor upgrades, very little has changed over the years.
“At the end of the project, we’re going to have a new patient tower. We’re going to have increased parking. We’re increasing our parking by fifty percent. We’re also modernizing our ORs and increasing our OR capacity,” Parkroach explained.
The much-needed overhaul is to meet the increased demand for a variety of outpatient surgical services. Critical care services are something else that’s now much higher in demand.
“That’s one thing that we’ve seen since this COVID crisis,” said Parkroach. “We’re constantly having capacity issues with critical care patients, so we’re actually expanding our critical care from ten beds now to twenty-four beds when the facility is opened.”
The 133,000 square foot, four-story patient tower will include a new surgical department, nursing units and a larger ICU. The fourth floor will remain empty at first, giving the hospital room for more bed space in the future.
The Certificate of Need has been approved by the state regulatory agency and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center has already begun to acquire property surrounding the hospital for more parking. It will take until early 2022 to get through the planning and financing phase and the goal is to finish construction in 2023.
