Space heater believed to be cause of Elberta house fire, firefighters say

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters believe a space heater is to blame for a fire that ripped through an Elberta home Monday, based on an initial report.
The only man who was inside the home escaped by jumping through a window but a dog was unable to make it out, the man told FOX10 News.
Firefighters from four different agencies worked together to put out the fire, which began in the living room and quickly engulfed the home on South Rolling Green Drive.
With much colder nights and days ahead, space heaters will be in high demand and firefighters recommend being very careful with them. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby says you should keep space heaters at least 3-feet-away from anything that could catch fire, like furniture, bedding, or papers.
“In today’s world with so many combustibles and so many synthetics we use in everyday life, those fires build rapidly," Chief Darby said. "They get out of control rapidly and it’s very hard to escape them.”
Though the cause of the fire, initially, is believed to be from a space heater, it is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.