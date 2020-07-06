SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- The Spanish Fort City Council voted unanimously on Monday to uphold the firing of a city employee, the same employee who accused the mayor of slapping her less than a year ago.
The city council vote came a little more than a month after Lyndsey Cooper was fired from the city.
It was a 4 to 0 vote around 6:40 on Monday when the Spanish Fort City Council denied the appeal of Cooper, the former city magistrate, who was trying to get her job back.
One councilmember, Mary Brabner, recused herself because she led Cooper’s disciplinary hearing.
“After the full disciplinary hearing was held the termination was affirmed and she appealed that decision to the city council,” said Spanish Fort City Attorney David Conner. “The city council affirmed the termination based on the record.”
“Unsurprised, but disappointed truly,” said Lydnsey Cooper’s attorney Edward Smith. “She needed her job, she’s got a family she relies on the this for income.”
Cooper was fired on June 1st for insubordination for refusing to take the temperatures of people walking into city hall.
Cooper was terminated just months after filing a criminal complaint accusing Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan of slapping her.
“There is one thing she was fired for and that was retaliation in retaliation for her reporting the mayor, it’s just that simple,” Smith said.
Smith said City Clerk Mary Lynn Williams started writing a termination request letter, but never finished it, just one day after Cooper reported the alleged slap to law enforcement.
“Here’s the letter that Mrs. Williams started drafting on Cctober 22nd,” Smith said. “You can see in the first paragraph right there what she wants to do. ‘I want to fire Lyndsey Cooper.’”
FOX10 News tried to talk to one of the city council members after the hearing, but he did not want to go on camera.
As for McMillan’s misdemeanor harassment trial, it has been delayed and no date has been set yet.
