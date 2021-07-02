SPANISH FORT, Ala. --United States Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Richard and Monique Parker of Spanish Fort, Alabama, doing business as FB McGuinness were sentenced in federal court on four counts of an information.

The Parkers pled guilty to introducing misbranded animal drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead, operating an unregistered drug establishment, and the sale of unregistered, adulterated, and misbranded pesticides.

According to documents filed as part of the defendant’s guilty plea the Parkers operated a business, F.B. McGuinness, from their residence in Spanish Fort. F.B. McGuinness sold products from a catalogue, including drugs and pesticides mainly focused on the cockfighting industry.

The facility was unregistered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

These products included items that were repackaged and labeled to include false FDA and NADA numbers on F.B. McGuinness products.

Through a series of anonymous purchases, products were obtained from the F.B. McGuinness catalogue. An analysis of the products purchased indicated that these items were mislabeled or not as they were advertised.

In October 2020 a search warrant was executed at the Parker’s residence and location of their catalogue business.

The Parkers admitted to producing and packaging drugs and pesticides at their residence for several years.

The Parkers went on to admit that many of the products were repackaged and relabeled for F.B. McGuinness. The Parkers stated that the false FDA and NADA numbers on the F.B. McGuinness products gave a perception of legitimacy for their customers.

The F.B. McGuinness catalogue included products the FDA no longer approved for sale in the United States because they contained suspected carcinogens.

Additionally, the EPA determined the Parker’s facility contained pesticides that were inactive or no longer allowed to be marketed in the United States.

At sentencing, the Parkers were sentenced to a three year term of probation, a $5,000 fine and the forfeiture of $100,000.

The case was investigated by the FDA, the EPA, and the FBI.