SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News continues to push the City of Spanish Fort to be transparent in the handling of the alleged slapping incident involving Mayor Mike McMillan. However, the city denied a FOX10 News record’s request seeking information about the incident.
On June 9th, FOX10 News requested the City of Spanish Fort provide a copy of the city’s investigative report into the alleged slapping incident that happened on October 1st, 2019. Ten days later on June 19th, Spanish Fort City Attorney David Conner denied the request writing the internal personnel review “remains on hold.”
“Based on the pending criminal case against Mayor McMillan regarding the allegations made by the employee, the City’s internal personnel review remains on hold at this time. In addition, due to the sensitive nature of this personnel matter and the pending criminal case, the City asserts that the requested information is exempt from disclosure at this time,” Conner writes.
Conner’s claim that the personnel review “remains on hold” is a change from another letter dated November 6th, 2019. In that letter, FOX10 News was told our request for the security video of the interaction between McMillan and city employee Lyndsey Cooper was denied. Conner claimed at the time that there was not only a criminal investigation, but “an ongoing internal personnel review regarding the matter.”
It is unclear when and why the city decided to put the McMillan internal personnel review on hold. We reached out to Conner, but did not hear back before publication.
Cooper’s attorney Edward Smith said it is “rather shocking” that the review was put on hold.
“I would think it would be a major concern to the City Council whether that happened, but I would think every citizen of Spanish Fort that would be a concern to them as well whether their mayor is striking female employees,” he said.
McMillan’s misdemeanor harassment trial, has been delayed and no date has been set yet.
Cooper, the city employee who was allegedly slapped by McMillan, was terminated earlier this month for “insubordination.” Smith, Cooper’s attorney, said the firing was in retaliation. They are now appealing the termination to the Spanish Fort City Council.
The full records request denial letter is below.
