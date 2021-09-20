Spanish Fort, Ala. (WALA)-- Spanish Fort honored one of their heroes tonight, recognizing him for over 40 years of service.

Fire Chief Roger Few has been with Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Department since 1981 and is skilled in a little bit of everything.

From being a paramedic, shift supervisor, and operations manager, Chief Few is a well-respected man in the community.

At tonight's city council meeting, he was surprised with an honor: a proclamation declaring September 20 "Roger Few Day" in the city for his 40 years of dedication.

He was shocked to see his family on the back row as he accepted.

"There had been some comments earlier about why there are so many cars in the parking lot, but I didn't put two and two together,” he said. “They got me good on this one."

He was humbled and thankful to be appreciated in front of his co-workers and family.

"I’m not doing it for the recognition,” he said. “I have enjoyed serving the fire department and the city for so long, and I appreciate the opportunity."

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan also thanking Chief Few for his service.

"First responders are so critical for every city, and he does such an outstanding job,” said Mayor McMillan. “It's certainly great to have him on our staff."