SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- The City of Spanish Fort has listed the job opening of police chief on their website this Monday.
The current chief, Kenny Hall, has only been chief for less than 3 months.
According to the job posting, the job pays between 51 and 81 thousand dollars a year, requires 5 years of law enforcement service, and 3 years in a supervisor role.
