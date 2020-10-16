UPDATE: Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, who was accused of slapping a city employee, was found not guilty.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – The bench trial for Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan is underway in a Baldwin County courtroom.
McMillan is accused of slapping a female city employee last year. He is facing a misdemeanor harassment charge.
The alleged victim, Lyndsey Cooper a now-fired city employee, was the first to take the stand. Cooper testified that the alleged slap happened after she laughed at McMillan. Cooper says McMillan tried to swipe a computer screen with his hand and she laughed. Cooper says it happened during a conversation about the city’s website.
Cooper says she was able to access the video and saw the alleged incident. After being pressed by Donald Briskman, McMillan’s attorney, Cooper admitted forgetting the password and lying to get the password to watch it.
Retired Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar testified that McMillan called him after the incident and said he "had a blow up" at city hall.
After the afternoon lunch break, around 2:30 pm, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan took the stand in his own defense.
McMillan has maintained he did nothing wrong, however the attorney for the alleged victim says he hit her.
This story will be updated. FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert is in the courtroom and will have updates on air and online.
Clearly, by the video that fox 10 news aired, the maroy is guilty of assault. Just another clear cut of an example that politicians are above the law in the courts system eyes. The general society is note equal to the ones that are supposedly elected to their position to serve for the better of society. I believe this is a mockery of the constitution and everyone that has died protecting it. He needs to brought to justice and not just let go because he plays golf with the judge or DA on the weekend.
