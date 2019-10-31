Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan has been arrested on a harassment charge and is currently in the Baldwin County jail.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's office, the female complainant alleged that she was "slapped in the face." An investigation was done to include interviews and gathering of surveillance video.
Today, a probable cause warrant was issued to the victim in the case. The victim signed a warrant for the arrest of McMillan.
McMillan turned himself in to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Correction Center due to the outstanding warrant. According to jail records, McMillan has a bond of $500.
