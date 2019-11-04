SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- An Eastern Shore mayor is back at work on Monday just four days after he was arrested and booked, accused of slapping a city employee in the face.
Mayor Mike McMillan did not address the criminal charge against him during a city council meeting besides releasing a short statement. He is charged with misdemeanor harassment.
"I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support I have received since these charges have been brought," McMillan wrote. "I look forward to having my day in court where all the evidence will come forth, and the truth will come out. I am proud to have served the people of this community for 17 years on the Planning Commission, City Council, and Mayor. I am satisfied that, after a full and fair hearing, the allegations against me will be disproved, and I will be exonerated."
“I think the statement speaks for itself, we’re still involved in the investigation, cooperating with the sheriff’s department in their investigation,” said David Conner the Spanish Fort City Attorney.
With Mayor McMillan present, the Spanish Fort City Council meeting was business as usual. McMillan is accused of slapping a city employee in early October in City Hall.
Court documents identify the alleged victim as Lyndsey Cooper who works with the city as a magistrate.
“It’s shocking to me, of course, but until it’s proven, he’s innocent,” said Kellie Watson who lives in Spanish Fort. “Until he’s proven guilty.”
Court records show McMillan allegedly told Cooper to shut up before slapping her in the face with his hand. The city says the encounter was caught on camera.
It is unclear if the city will release that video.
“It depends on the circumstances and what the law says we have to do, our job is to make sure that we comply with the law and protect all the parties involved to the extent that we can,” Conner said.
The city said they hope to decide whether to release the video by Wednesday.
We tried to reach out to the alleged victim in this case, but we have not heard back.
