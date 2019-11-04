SPANISH FORT, Ala. --The Spanish Fort Mayor, Michael McMillan, who was accused of slapping the woman, Lyndsey Cooper, on October 1st has released a statement today, November 4th, regarding his recent arrest.
"I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support I have received since these charges have been brought. I look forward to having my day in court where all the evidence will come forth, and the truth will come out. I am proud to have served the people of this community for 17 years on the Planning Commission, City Council, and Mayor. I am satisfied that, after a full and fair hearing, the allegations against me will be disproved, and I will be exonerated."
McMillan was released Thursday after turning himself in and charged with misdemeanor harassment, jail records show. He was released on $500 bond.
