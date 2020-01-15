SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- The saga over the alleged slap involving the Spanish Fort mayor last year is continuing.
FOX10 News was promised a response on Wednesday for our request for public documents, but Spanish Fort City Attorney David Conner now says we will get the response on Thursday.
FOX10 New is investigating because Mayor Mike McMillan is a public official who is accused of committing a crime at city hall.
On Wednesday, we showed up at city hall only to have Conner tell us he needs more time to process the request.
Our request for the HR documents relating to unwanted physical contact and policy on employee suspensions as well as copies of McMillan’s emails and text messages from a five-month period is the direct result of the criminal charge against McMillan. McMillan is accused of slapping Spanish Fort City Magistrate Lyndsey Cooper. Cooper’s attorney said the HR document portion of our request should be released.
“The City of Spanish Fort is a public entity,” said Edward Smith, Cooper’s attorney. “I’m not sure if you requested them why you weren’t given access to them almost immediately.”
In the past, the City of Spanish Fort has denied another request of ours citing the criminal investigation, but Smith, Cooper’s attorney, said HR policies should have no bearing on that.
“The case as it exists now is a criminal matter and I doubt that those documents are going to affect that,” he said. “I couldn’t see how.”
Our goal with the request is to shed light on the criminal charge, misdemeanor harassment, against Mayor McMillan because the city will not release video of the alleged incident.
Smith said Cooper has been struggling since she was allegedly slapped at work by the mayor.
“She needs her job, she wants her job,” he said. “She’s fearful about her job and she’s got a young family and doing the best she can under the circumstances.”
McMillan’s criminal case has been delayed while the judge looks into whether the city attorney can testify. The decision is expected sometime next month.
FOX10 News reached out to McMillan’s attorney on Wednesday who said McMillan maintains he did nothing wrong.
