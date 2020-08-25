SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – Voters in Spanish Fort went to the polls on Tuesday in a referendum of sorts to decide whether Mayor Mike McMillan would keep his job.
Around 8:30pm, the City of Spanish Fort posted the results and McMillan did not get enough votes to outright win a third term in office.
Instead, the mayor race will go to a runoff between McMillan and Rebecca Cornelius.
McMillan won 46% of the votes while Cornelius won 29% of the votes.
The runoff is set for October 6th.
Hanging over this election was a criminal case involving McMillan, he is accused of slapping a now-fired city employee last October. He has been charged with misdemeanor harassment. So far, the criminal case has not been sorted out yet.
McMillan faced three challengers on Tuesday: Jeffrey Batley, David Westerfield and Rebecca Cornelius.
