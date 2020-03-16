SPANISH FORT, Ala. --According to Rockwell PTA's Facebook page, Liam John Ripp, a 3rd grader at Rockwell Elementary, has suddenly passed away.
He passed away unexpectedly yesterday, March 15, 2020.
In a statement made on Facebook Rockwell PTA states:
"There are no words we can say to ease the unimaginable pain his family is enduring, but we do ask that everyone please pray for Liam’s parents, Elizabeth and Steven and his big brother, Riley; along with his countless family members here in America and Australia.
Please also pray for Liam’s friends, who should never have to say goodbye to a friend and classmate at such a young age.
We are all truly heartbroken by Liam’s passing."
