SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been exactly a month since four Spanish Fort Police officers stopped what could have turned into a mass shooting at Bass Pro Shops.
Monday night the officers along with the dispatcher were recognized for a job well done.
"That day could have added Spanish Fort, Alabama to a long list of other cities that have experienced tragic active shooter incidents. Instead this day will be remembered -- when four Spanish Fort Police officers went to gunfire when others ran away," said Chief John Barber, Spanish Fort Police.
Included in the recognition ceremony -- dispatcher Marissa Tompkins -- who got officers the information they needed. She also called in neighboring agencies for backup. Sgt. Cameron Callaway was one of those responding.
"As we continued towards Bass Pro more calls had started coming in... More shots being fired -- at that point in time -- I knew for sure that we had an active shooter in progress," recalled Sgt. Callaway, Spanish Fort.
By the time officers arrived -- suspect Robert Smith, Jr. had fired more than 40 rounds from three different guns and retreated to his SUV. According to Chief Barber, Smith ignored officers demands to surrender, instead put on a bullet proof vest.
"As he's doing that -- he reaches into his vehicle presumably to access one of his weapons -- however he emerges from his vehicle with a cane. And he approaches these four officers with a cane -- raising it up as if he had a rifle," explained Chief Barber.
Among his arsenal Smith had 2 AR-15 rifles, 9mm short rifle, an AR-pistol, a shotgun, two handguns, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Seeing it was a cane -- officers were able to safely take him down by using a taser.
"I credit it to communication and training. And it comes to you -- without really having to think about it... You fallback on your training," said Sgt. Callaway.
"Again, you are talking about split second decisions. And they made the right decision. It's something you have to highlight when they do it right -- you have to recognize that," said Chief Barber.
Sgt. Calloway, along with the other members of his squad -- officers John Seber, B.J. Tomberlin, and Adam Cormier all received merit service medals. Dispatcher Tomkins -- an Outstanding Civilian Service Award.
"The pressure these officers are under every day is immense. I am very proud of these officers. I am proud of all the officers at Spanish Fort Police... And you should be as well," said Chief Barber.
Chief Barber also commended city leaders for investing in "active shooter" gear for the department. He says with the extra body armor and guns -- they were more than prepared to respond.
Meanwhile, suspected gunman Robert Smith, Jr. remains behind bars on no bond.
