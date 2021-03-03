Spanish Fort PD is taking more of its policing efforts out into the community. Fortify the Fort is a new program much like Project Shield in Mobile where local businesses, churches and organizations grant police access to their security cameras. Police officials are hoping for strong participation.

Those who join in the partnership will be given an orange sticker saying they share their surveillance video with police and telling would-be criminals that you’re being watched.

“When they see that sticker that says, ‘I’m sharing my surveillance video with Spanish Fort,’ that makes them think twice about the fact that, ‘Hey, does that mean they can see me right now? What is my likelihood of being caught,’” Spanish Ft. Police Chief, John Barber said?

Like Project Shield in Mobile, Barber said Fortify the Fort will bring together resources throughout the community to help deter, solve and actively fight crime in Spanish Fort. He said the shooting incident at Bass Pro Shop in September is an example of how this shared technology can help.

“We had phone calls about it and our officers were responding from these phone calls that were being relayed from our dispatcher, being relayed to our officers as they were going,” Barber explained. “Had we had for example, access to Bass Pro Shop’s surveillance video live, our dispatcher could have pulled that up, provided instantaneous information to those offices as they were responding to the scene.”

Those who partner with the police department grant them a range of access to their security cameras. That access can be as significant as live viewing while responding to criminal activity or as limited as on-site viewing later. Bible Baptist Church was one of the first to partner with Spanish Fort PD. Pastor Richard Ullo said he can give police as much or as little access as he wants, and the Fortify the Fort initiative only makes sense.

“This is not just a benefit for our church,” Ullo said. “This is a benefit for our community because if there’s an accident or if there’s a police chase or if there’s something else going on, you know our cameras can reach out to the highway and they can zoom in on them and they can be able to see what’s going on.”

A business that is interested in joining the effort is Papa John’s convenience store on Hwy. 31. The owner, Paresh Mistry said while he hasn’t been approached yet, it’s a program he would eagerly support.

“We need it,” said Mistry. “The way Spanish Fort is growing, we need to have tight security and I think our police department is doing an excellent job, you know. The new Chief, you know, if he wants to come and talk to me, I would like to talk to him too.”

Chief Barber said he’s also in discussions with Baldwin County Schools, hoping to reach an agreement to access its video surveillance as well. This program is being made possible through a Homeland Security grant for $50,000 which will help pay for infrastructure and networking that must be set up.

If you want to participate as a business, church HOA or other organization, call Spanish Fort Police at (251) 626-4914.