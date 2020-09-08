SPANISH FORT, Ala. --According to Spanish Fort Police Department's Facebook page, they are still trying to gather more information on the shooting that happened at Bass Pro Shops this past Saturday.
They say if anyone has any video evidence, to please come forward and provide it to their detectives.
In addition, if anyone was a witness to the event and not already interviewed by officers, please call them at 251-626-4914.
