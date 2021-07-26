Spanish Fort Police said they caught a pair of crooks red-handed with thousands of dollars-worth of appliances and construction materials on them. It happened early Saturday morning, July 24, 2021 off Jimmy Faulkner Drive. Now, they are trying to find out who all the stuff belongs to.

A Spanish Fort Police officer was on patrol around 4 a.m. when he noticed a pickup and trailer loaded down with appliances and building materials driving through the Stone Brook neighborhood. Being out of place for that time of day, the officer pulled it over after seeing a traffic violation. That’s when police said the passenger got out and ran.

“We eventually caught him trying to actually come out in another vehicle. I guess he knew somebody in the area,” said Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Ft. Police. “Don’t know that they knew what was going on, but we were…with the help of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Daphne PD…we were able to create a perimeter and we were able to get the passenger.”

Brent Smith of Mobile was charged with theft of property and attempting to elude. The driver, Chad Averette, also from Mobile was charged with theft of property. Police have identified some of the property taken from new home construction sites in the Stone Brook neighborhood, valued at more than $2,500.

“There were some contractor tools, air compressor, building supplies for the new construction homes,” Mooney said.

Stone Brook, off Jimmy Faulkner Boulevard is a neighborhood in a country setting and a popular area for families to move. New home construction is in full swing. Police said areas like this are tempting targets for thieves. The homebuilders there are grateful police drove through when they did.

“Anything that gets stolen off one of our lots can set us back at least…God knows how long because we have to replace that material and when we can get that material, we don’t know so it makes it very hard to keep building,” explained Assistant Superintendent for DSLD Homes, Braxton Taylor.

Now, police are hoping to find who the rest of the stolen items belong to. Investigators said through questioning they’ve learned the suspects started out in the Foley area earlier in the night before going to Daphne and finally Spanish Fort, where their luck ran out. If you believe some of the recovered property belongs to you, call Spanish Fort Police.