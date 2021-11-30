SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The Spanish Fort Police Department is seeking any information from the public that could assist with the investigation of the burglary that occurred at the Best Buy store in Spanish Fort in the early morning hours of November 24.
Shown in the accompanying pictures are the suspect vehicle and two of the suspects inside the store, police said.
If you have any knowledge that you believe could assist in the investigation, you are asked to private message the SFPD Facebook account or call 251-626-4914.
During the burglary, the burglars -- dressed in black with their faces covered --cut a hole in the roof of the Best Buy store in Spanish Fort and stole electronics goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.