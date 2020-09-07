UPDATE: Baldwin County Jail records show that 38-year-old Robert Smith was booked into jail at 12:05 p.m. Monday. An arrest photo and additional details were not immediately available.
---
EARLIER STORY:
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort police say the suspect accused of firing dozens of shots at Bass Pro Shops Saturday afternoon remains hospitalized Monday morning.
Spanish Fort Police Chief John W. Barber tells FOX10 News that 38-year-old Robert Smith is hospitalized for his medical condition unrelated to his arrest.
Barber said Monday morning, "We thought he would be released yesterday, but obviously that did not happen. He is under guard while we await his release. We are investigating how he came into possession of the weapons, but this is still ongoing and we are not able to speak to it at this time."
Police were able to take Smith into custody Saturday before anyone could be harmed.
Investigators are still working to figure out a motive behind the shooting. Police believe Smith went to the store to commit a mass shooting.
After allegedly firing multiple rounds outside the store, the suspect came face to face with police, who had to tase him more than once to get him into custody.
Barber said Smith showed up at Bass Pro Shops with at least eight weapons and was wearing body armor.
