SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar will be stepping down from the job in November.
The chief wrote on Facebook that he will be retiring after nearly 20 years. His last day at work will be on November 22. He said that years ago, he set a goal to retire at the age of 50.
Edgar wrote, "It's been a heck of a career working alongside some of the best men and women in law enforcement, but it's time to close this chapter of my life and start the next. I can't wait to see what the future holds."
