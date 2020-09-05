UPDATE: According to the Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber, one of the officers that responded to the scene was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody. He was was treated for his injuries and later released.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Twitter page, BCSO, Spanish Fort PD and other agencies are on scene at Bass Pro in Spanish Fort in reference to a subject shooting multiple rounds into the boat and ATV service area.
According to a witness who works at the Bass Pro Shops, the subject showed up with two rifles. A subject fired at least 50 shots at the building and even shattered some windows. Workers and customers hid in the upstairs area.
According to Spanish Fort PD, a second person was also arrested in connection to the shooting. The identity of both suspects have not yet been released.
There were no injuries after the shooting.
There is no public safety threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.