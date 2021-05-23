Spanish Fort police help move alligator off of Causeway
Spanish Fort PD

Spanish Fort police officers responded to gator duty on Sunday.

They were called in to help remove an alligator that had wandered to the Causeway.

The department posted a video of its Facebook page, click the link below to see what happened.

