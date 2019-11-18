Spanish Fort Police killed a fox Monday morning, November 18, 2019 after they said was acting erratically around people and cars. It happened on Patricia Drive in Spanish Fort Estates around 6:00 a.m.
Spanish Fort Police began getting complaints about the fox early Monday morning. At least three callers who live on Patricia Drive said a fox was behaving strangely and chasing cars in the neighborhood. Police said the fox was still there when they arrived. After observing erratic behavior, the decision was made to kill the animal.
“They found that the fox was still acting erratic, still chasing cars, you know wasn’t scared of people…wasn’t afraid of people…was acting aggressively,” explained Spanish Ft. Police Chief, David Edgar.
The neighborhood borders a heavily-wooded bluff, overlooking the causeway. Neighbors I spoke with who didn’t want to go on camera said they’ve seen a pair of foxes recently, one of them walking up their driveway in the broad daylight with no fear of humans. There’s no way to know if this was the same fox, but Chief Edgar said fortunately no one came in contact with the animal.
“There’s no reports that it injured another person, that it bit someone or scratched someone or that they were exposed to any type of disease that the fox may have been carrying, but it was obvious that he had some sort of illness,” Edgar said.
Because there was no known attack on people or pets, Chief Edgar said there’s no reason for the animal to be tested for rabies.
