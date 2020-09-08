Spanish Fort, Ala. (WALA)-- In the Spanish Fort community and beyond, there's been a lot of talk about the four brave Spanish Fort police officers who took down an alleged gunman without shooting him even as Chief John Barber says Smith tried to reach for a weapon, the officers kept their cool.
Just minutes after frantic 911 calls came pouring in...
Dispatcher audio: "Can you call Spanish Fort and kinda see what's going on? If it's still going active."
Spanish Fort police were thrown into an extremely volatile situation staring 38-year-old Robert Smith in the face just moments after Smith is accused of opening fire right outside of Bass Pro Shops.
In a minute long video capturing the encounter second by second, you can hear people watching it all unfold through a window of the second floor, anxiously awaiting the next move.
“Does he have his hands up? Nope.”
You can even hear another person say this: “... gonna get shot”
But instead, Smith is brought to the ground, not by bullets, but the shock of a taser.
"Just really exceptionally proud of the way those officers handled themselves," said retired Law Enforcement Officer, Chief Mike Rowland.
He says watching the video for the first time filled him with anxiety.
“It really made my toes curl and it just really put a lot of tension in my body that I noticed right off the bat.”
As Smith glides toward the officers, even appearing to raise his arm at an officer who comes out of the trees, they don’t pull the trigger.
Dispatcher audio: "At this time we advise we do have two in custody but... trying to verify if the scene is secure."
“It talks about the level of training that they’re involved in and it talks about their concern for the community, because you know, it would be very easy to pull up there and see somebody with a gun or they got that information and it would be very easy to resort to deadly force,” said Rowland, who believes how Spanish Fort police responded to the call is a great example of the law enforcement we have in South Alabama.
In an interview with FOX10 News less than 24 hours after the shooting, Chief Barber made sure to acknowledge the remarkable work of, not only his officers, but the numerous agencies that responded to prevent what he believes could have been a mass shooting tragedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.