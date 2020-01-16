SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – FOX10 News got the public records we requested more than two months ago from the City of Spanish Fort on Thursday.
Our investigation stemming from the alleged slap of a city employee involving the Spanish Fort mayor.
We got some of Mayor Mike McMillan's emails and some HR documents.
FOX10 News put the request in back in mid-November, we asked for the City of Spanish Fort's harassment and administrative leave policies. We also asked for copies of Mayor McMillan’s emails and text messages from a five-month period.
We got pieces of everything we asked for except McMillan’s text messages because the Mayor does not have a city-owned phone.
Here is what we learned from the documents FOX10 News received on Thursday.
According to the city's harassment and administrative leave policy, the Mayor, in most cases would be notified about any harassment claims from a city employee.
If an allegation involves the Mayor, like in this case, the way the policy is written a city councilmember would be notified instead of the Mayor. However, the city attorney tells FOX10 News the City Clerk was notified about this alleged slap instead.
We also received the disciplinary policy, but the city says elected officials are not held to either policy, just city employees.
As for the emails, we received four that the city considered part of the investigation, but the city says any others fall under "attorney-client" privilege.
This case against McMillan stems from an alleged incident in October involving City Magistrate Lyndsey Cooper.
McMillan is facing a misdemeanor harassment charge.
The City of Spanish Fort has previously said the incident was caught on camera. We had requested that video back in November, but the city denied the request for the video citing the criminal investigation.
McMillan’s criminal case has been delayed while the judge investigates whether the city attorney can testify. The decision is expected sometime next month.
FOX10 News reached out to McMillan’s attorney on Wednesday who says McMillan maintains he did nothing wrong.
Just a quick note about our records request, from the time of our request to when it was fulfilled it took 64 days.
The City of Spanish Fort said on their own website that requests normally are fulfilled within seven business days.
