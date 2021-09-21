A new restaurant in Spanish Fort is struggling to meet customer demand because workers aren’t showing up.

The New Orleans based eatery, Mandinas, was set to open back in May but just opened their doors Monday after months of delay.

One of the managers at the restaurant Luke Ahearn says this problem is starting to affect them financially.

Ahearn says they've had to shift their hours to only being open for dinner because of the lack of help.

Daphne resident Jimmy White stopped by on Tuesday to grab a new menu and is excited about coming back to dine in.

"I've been excited about a place like this to come open," White said. "Real good for the neighborhood.”

But just like White, everyone else has had to wait which he says is unfortunate.

"I’ve heard they had a little problem trying to get people to come in here as far as workers," White said. "And that’s sad because of the area we’re in right now.”

Some of the problems have been out of Mandinas control.

Ahearn says hiring workers wasn’t an issue.

"We had employees that were suppose to line up ready to rock and roll, and then you know half of them didn’t show up," Ahearn explained.

And that absence is taking a big chunk out of their earnings.

"At least about half our sales, what we could do, what we could potentially do," Ahearn said. "We’ve had customers come in during lunch but we’ve had to turn them away.”

The manager says they haven’t announced when they plan to start serving lunch.

Ahearn adds they would rather wait until they have the help they need to provide the customer service everyone wants.