A road construction project in Spanish Fort has been delayed.

It's in the area just east of Highway 181, near Faulkner Drive, on U.S. 31.

Crews were supposed to be out last night, but the work got pushed back due to wet weather over the weekend.

It was set to start tonight and Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 5 o'clock in the morning. But strong storms are expected tonight, so that may change.

In Orange Beach, the Canal Road widening project between Highway 161 and Williams Silvers Parkway is getting closer and closer to being done.

This week, crews will continue to resurface the road there with some lane closures

Once it's all done, there will be five lanes on this portion of Canal Road with 4- to 6-foot shoulders on each side.