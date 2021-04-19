Spanish Fort to fix problematic potholes blamed for blown tires near mall

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A pothole plagued road near the Spanish Fort Center has the city taking emergency action to remedy the holes which have been blamed for blown tires.

Jennifer Jeter says she blew a tire Saturday night driving down Eastern Shore Boulevard when she struck a pothole filled with rain water.

"I hit it and it hit so hard I thought I'd probably tore the front end of my car up," Jeter said. "I could just hear the air hissing out of the tire and within seconds it was flat."

Spanish Fort city workers patched up the potholes Monday, and intend on a permanent fix despite the road being the property's responsibility.

"It does have an effect, a reflection of the city. Is it our responsibility? No, in reality it's not," Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said. "But we've identified a funding source to take care of it so we can take care of a problem that's affecting all our constituents.'

Jeter shared pictures of the potholes to Facebook; a post that's now been share more than 400 times. She's hoping those who've had their vehicles damaged, will be reimbursed.

"At least offer them some kind of compensation or reimbursement for their money," Jeter said. "I would just like someone to take responsibility for it and pave it like it's supposed to be paved."

At Monday night's city council meeting, the Spanish Fort City Council unanimously approved a resolution to repair Eastern Shore Blvd. An engineering study estimates a permanent fix will cost about $3.4 million dollars.

FOX10 News reached out to the Eastern Shore Center regarding the potholes but did not hear back.