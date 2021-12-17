(WALA) -- On Thursday, Danielle Hughes found herself on the receiving end of kindness. The mother of eight was in sheer disbelief when she was gifted a brand new van.

"I just pray that God bless y'all just as much as you have blessed us," Hughes said as she was overcome with gratitude.

Elite Gives was created in 2019 as a way to help community members in need. This year the group took up donations and help fundraisers to help purchase a new vehicle for the winner of it's Elite Gives Back vehicle assistance program. Hughes was selected out of more than 25 applicants.

Rachel Romash, broker and founder of Elite Real Estate Solution, says it was Hughes positive energy that made her stand out.

"She’s raising a family in three hotel rooms no vehicle, but she takes it, she’s graceful, believes in a higher power that something is going to happen in her life and it’s happened…she put the positive energy out there and we just met her half way."

It's been a long journey. The Hughes family has been living in a hotel since September, 2021. Hurricane Ida destroyed their home.

"The roof began to breach…eventually collapsed…this happened while we were there," Hughes explained.

Inspired by faith, they decided to rebuild in Daphne. Not total strangers to the area, having vacationed in the Jubilee City over the summer. The family has been looking for housing when they found about the vehicle assistance program. Hughes applied on a hope and a prayer and won.

"Just having a vehicle will help provide transportation, becoming employed, just basic transportation needs that you don’t think of until you don’t have it…providing food," Hughes said.

Trips to the grocery store, church, finding a job, getting her children to and from school, and medical appointments for her new grandson will all be easier now.

"Now with the vehicle she can finally get a job they can finally get a rental now, they’ve been living in hotels for months now…they can have stability for the family that she needs," said Romash.

There were hugs all around as Hughes sons and daughters checked out their new ride – the family is moving in the right direction – closer to normalcy.

"When ever you are in adversity, or finding faith is difficult just trust God because he will never leave you."