FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- Since they couldn’t walk the halls of their school one last time, with underclassmen and teachers cheering them on, St. Michael Catholic High School’s “senior walk” tradition turned into “senior drive”.
It was an emotional send off for the 56 graduating seniors and their families.
“It was hard not having normal things that every other high schooler gets, but it was nice to be able to get this moment,” said senior, Madeline Bent.
“It’s been a rough end of the year so i’m excited she gets her moment,” said Madeline’s mother, Lora Bent.
“It’s a little sad and it’s a little sweet,” said Michele McAloon, mother of Lachlan McAloon.
“Even if we can’t do, like the real thing or anything traditional, it’s great that we can still do this,” said senior, Evelyn Livaudais.
It wasn’t ideal.
“I think this is gonna make up for it,” said senior, Yuriy Greenley.
But it was certainly an unforgettable farewell.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for the past four years, but now it’s here and the reality is actually hitting me,” said senior, Lachlan McAloon.
For the school’s first four year graduating class.
“We love them. We are gonna miss them terribly. They have been fantastic students and leaders of this school and we really are gonna miss them,” said prinicpal Faustin Weber.
A graduation ceremony is planned for June 24th.
