A Christmas light show in Daphne is getting a lot of attention.

If you've been driving through Elysian Circle you've probably seen this light show in the neighborhood.

The homeowner Dalan Rada says it took almost a year to put together and the final outcome is one you just have to see in person.

Rada says he started working on this project months ago when he got the idea.

"Me and my wife, we've been talking about this for a little while and I did a lot of research over the last few years," Rada explained. "And kind of just fell into it as a hobby and started just doing it, and loved it."

Rada says he put in over 150 man-hours to put it together, and he didn't spare anything.

The entire light display is made up of over 5,000 lights.

But the reason why he did it, is what made it worth it.

"The kids just...they love it. I just want to share it with whoever wants to see cause to me it's been a rough couple of years and this can bring some joy, and people can kind of put those other things aside," Rada said. "Anything in the community to make people feel a little bit better."

There's even a special treat if you tune into 89.9 FM you can hear the music in sync with the lights.

The display will be out everyday of the week. You can come between 5:30 and 10:30 PM for a little Christmas cheer.